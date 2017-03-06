Limerick FC must return to Derry as match abandoned – by David Byrne

A general view of the game and weather conditions. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Derry City players celebrate after Ronan Curtis scored to bring the sides level. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Dean Clarke of Limerick FC celebrates scoring a goal. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Bastien Héry of Limerick FC in action. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Bastien Héry of Limerick FC in action. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Dean Clarke of Limerick FC celebrates scoring a goal with team mate Ian Turner. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Bastien Héry of Limerick FC in action. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Limerick fans celebrate 1-0 scoreline. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Lee Lynch of Limerick FC in action. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse A general view of the game and weather conditions. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse Shane Duggan of Limerick FC in action against Lukas Schubert, Derry City. SSEAirtricity League Premier Division, Derry City V Limerick FC. 03/03/2017. Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Credit: Conor Wyse

LIMERICK FC’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Derry City at Maginn Park, Buncrana on Friday night had to be abandoned because of floodlight failure.

The Super Blues had started brightly when Dean Clarke put his side ahead after six minutes before Ronan Curtis equalised 12 minutes later at the rain-soaked venue.

Derry were the better side after they had equalised but their momentum was abruptly interrupted when the lights went out after 25 minutes into the game.

Limerick FC’s Martin Russell was disappointed with the outcome of the game but he was confident that his side would have finished the game strongly.

“It is unfortunate for the people that turned up tonight to watch a game. The players are disappointed, everyone is disappointed but we just have to wait and see when it will be reorganised.

Continue reading below...







“The game was only 20 minutes in, but we had scored a great counter-attacking goal. They [Derry] probably had a better stranglehold, we needed to pass the ball better but I felt we were going to be capable of that.” said Martin Russell after the abandoned tie in Donegal.

It was a disappointment for players, management and fans alike as they made the 10-hour round trip to attend the game in Buncrana.

Derry City are due to play all their domestic league and cup games at Maginn Park this season because of redevelopment work at the Brandywell.

Despite the heavy rain, the pitch at the Donegal venue was in immaculate condition as both sides looked to build on their impressive start to the season.

The fixture has since been rescheduled for Tuesday, 21 March at the County Donegal venue.

Limerick face Premier Division champions and Europa League high-flyers Dundalk in their next Premier Division fixture on Friday, March 10 at 7.45pm as Martin Russell’s side look at build on their impressive opening day victory against Sligo Rovers.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Limerick FC, Soccer, Sport