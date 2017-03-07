Former Shannon executives cleared in US Treasury probe

TWO former employees of a Shannon company at the centre of a major US Treasury Department investigation into international mail fraud and money laundering have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Brian Weekes from Ruan, Co Clare who was PacNet Europe’s head of sales and Estelle Snyman with an address given in Shannon who was a director of PacNet Holdings Limited, based in Ireland, were both released from the investigation by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

PacNet, a Canadian payment processing firm, was sanctioned by the Department of Treasury in Washington for alleged laundering money from schemes used to defraud people by seeking money to process fictional prizes.

A number of companies, their directors and others linked to PacNet’s Shannon base had their US assets frozen and the treasury department also made it illegal for any US citizens to trade with them.

Those named in the investigation include, PacNet Holdings and Pacnet Services (Ireland) director Gerry Humphreys, a pilot from Brittas House, Brittas, Co Limerick, Paul Davis of Ros na Greine, Ballycasey, Shannon.

In September last year, the LImerick Post reported that PacNet received up to €400,000 in State grants from Shannon Development between 2001 and 2006 and also secured financing from AIB.

The investigation continues.

