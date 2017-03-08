Limerick bicycle gunman has jail term increased

A LIMERICK man who fired a shotgun into a crowd of people as he cycled the streets of the city has had an eight-year prison sentence increased by two years after an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jason Freyne (25) of no fixed abode was sentenced to eight years with the final two and half years suspended by Judge Tom O’Donnell at Limerick Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty to having a shotgun and ammunition at Hyde Road on May 9, 2015.

On that date, shots were fired at a group of people, including children, and for a number of days, Freyne travelled the city on a bicycle, armed with the shotgun, ammunition and a bullet proof vest as Gardai investigated the gun attack.

He was arrested after confronting Gardaí with the gun near Henry Street Garda Station.

This Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions moved an application before the Court of Appeal that the sentencing judge was unduly lenient.

Mr Justice Alan Mahon said there was evidence that Freyne’s attack was pre-planned as he had loaded a sawn-off shotgun in a backpack. He was prepared to use it and used it when he ran at a group on the Hyde Road.

One of the people in the group sustained pellet wounds to the abdomen but Freyne’s actions could have easily led to the loss of life.

Despite his denials of being involved in any feud, Mr Justice Mahon said that it was apparent that there was a dispute between the families.

Freyne claimed during the earlier sentencing hearing that the incident was sparked by something that happened to his father.

Reference was made to Freyne’s list of previous convictions which included the unauthorised taking of a vehicle, possession of knives, criminal damage and a number of road traffic offences.

In their ruling, the three Appeal Court judges said they were satisfied the sentence was “unduly lenient” and ought to have been one of at least 10 years.

Suspending the final two and half years of the sentence was not warranted but Justice Mahon said he would accede to a defence application and “reluctantly” apply the same suspended element as Freyne had been behaving well in custody.

