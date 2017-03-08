Limerick take-away forced to close temporarily by FSAI

A CLOSURE order, served by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on a Limerick takeaway, has been lifted after the authority were satisfied that remedies were taken to eliminate “the grave and immediate danger to public health” it posed following an inspection last February.

This week, the FSAI reported that five Closure Orders, one in Limerick, were served on food businesses during the month of February for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

A closure orders was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 at Express Pizza (take away), 6 Lord Edward Street, Limerick on February 15. The order was subsequently lifted two days later.

Punjab Pantry (take away), 39 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2 Synergy Subs Ltd t/a Subway (restaurant/café), Mellview House, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda, Louth Two Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on: Continue reading below...





Jalapeno Mexican Cuisine Ltd (restaurant/café), 46 Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 Culleton’s Fish & Chips (restaurant/café), Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in February, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food businesses in Ireland should fully understand their legal obligation to ensure consumers are not exposed to unsafe food.

“Closure Orders, regardless of the legislation under which they were served, indicate that not all food businesses are complying with the law and as a result, are potentially putting consumers’ health at serious risk. It is highly important that food businesses have a strong food safety culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team. Failure to recognise the importance of food safety in a food business reflects poorly not only on that business, but also on the entire food industry.

“The FSAI provides significant resources to support food businesses in understanding their food safety legal obligations, but time and time again food inspectors are encountering basic errors being made by food businesses which are easily avoidable. If food business owners are unsure of what is required of them by law, they can contact the FSAI Advice Line at info@fsai.ie or visit its website www.fsai.ie or facebook page,” said Dr Byrne.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News