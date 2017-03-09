Gardai seize €850,000 cocaine and heroin

€850,000 worth of cocaine and heroin has been seized in a Garda raid on a house not far from the Limerick Tipperary border this Wednesday.

As part of a planned targeting of organised crime, Gardaí from Thurles and Gardaí from other Garda Districts in Tipperary searched a house at Reiska, Kilcommon, a short distance from the Limerick border early on Wednesday morning March 8 last.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a quantity of controlled substances including heroin and Cocaine with an approximate street value of €850,000 (subject to analysis).

One male was arrested and is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended in a Tipperary Garda station.

The raid was conducted under Operation Thor which was set up in 2015 as a Garda led multi agency anti crime strategy. Due to its success, Operation Thor has continued to receive Government support through funding.

