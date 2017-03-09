Limerick joins forces on Atlantic Corridor taskforce

A NEW Atlantic Corridor Taskforce will contribute to effective regional development by creating sufficient scale along the western part of Ireland to match other regions – and particularly the East coast – in attracting Irish and multinational investment, growing jobs and supporting vibrant local communities.

That is according to An Taoiseach, Edna Kenny and Minister of State for Regional Economic Development at the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Michael Ring who launched the taskforce as a collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce of Limerick, Shannon, Ennis, Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, and Sligo and the American Chamber of Commerce.

The Taskforce will provide a platform for collaboration between stakeholders from the private sector, the public sector and the wider community, to identify how best an economic corridor can be created along the Atlantic seaboard, while ensuring that it is aligned with the new National Planning Framework.

Minister Ring said that there is huge potential in the area covered by the proposed Atlantic Economic Corridor and vital that we work together to create new opportunities for rural communities in the region.

Continue reading below...







As part of its remit, the taskforce will have a number of key objectives.

The taskforce will provide a platform for engagement between stakeholders from the private and public sectors and the wider community;

Conduct a detailed analysis of the potential of the region and the issues that need to be addressed to maximise that potential.

Identify short-to-medium-term actions which can be taken to reach the longer-term goals of the Atlantic Economic Corridor, and work collectively to implement those actions.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News