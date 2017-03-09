Limerick man made Order of the Star of Italy

| March 9, 2017

ANOTHER prestigious accolade to Lisnagry man John Gilhooly OBE, running the Wigmore Hall in central London. He also chairs Britain’s Royal Philhamonic Society.

John Gilhooly wa invested with the insignia of Cavaliere dell’Ordine della Stella d’Italia by His Excellency Ambassador Pasquale Terracino at the Italian Ambassador’s residence in Belgravia (pictured) The Order of the Star of Italy is awarded for promoting Italian excellence, culture and good relations internationally.

Thus far the likeable County Limerick man has been decorated in Finland, Austria and Germany with various Presidential Orders of Merits and was made OBE.

