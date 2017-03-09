Pay It Forward in this Festival of Kindness

WILL you surf the “wave of kindness’ by taking part in Limerick’s third annual Pay it Forward Festival? It takes place next week for St Patrick’s week, opening Saturday March 11 from 11am to 2m at Bedford Row.

Get into the groove with children’s crafts, print making, animal petting, music and song, even medical and physiotherapy consultations. There will also be kayaking on the river Shannon so anticipate an element of excitement for all age groups.

Case in point, dance teacher Annalise Hurley of Dancetastics school is bringing “86 kids into Bedford Row for a performance on the Family Fun Day, Saturday 11 at 1pm to Bedford Row. I am making a stage as platform and for shelter so the children will be seen while performing hip-hop.

Continue reading below...







“This festival is a massive, voluntary undertaking. There will be lots of little nice things happening and the emergency services, army and fire brigade, and Limerick Gospel Choir will attend. People will be giving out fruitcake, lolly pops, face painting and so on”.

Other highlights to the week are Music for Everyone on Wednesday 15 – find the venues on website https://payitforwardlimerick.wordpress.com/ or facebook.

Pay It Forward (PIF) offers a movie night of the same name at Elevate, South Circular Road on Tuesday 14 at 7.30pm. Monday 13 is Community Unity Day with all parties engaging in fun acts of kindness. Local businesses take Thursday 16 as their time to shine and share skills and resources. St Patrick’s day Friday 17 will see PIFL march proudly with other floats and bands. “Be kind, live kindly and share kindness” is the mantra.

