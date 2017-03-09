Rusangano Family win Choice Music Prize for the album ‘Let the Dead Bury the Dead’

| March 9, 2017

LIMERICK/CLARE group Rusangano Family took the first prize for Album of the Year at the Choice Music Prize tonight. As the winning act Rusangano Family will receive a €10,000 prize fund.

The band explained that the band made the album in difficult circumstances with rapper Murili explaining as they accepted the prize.

Continue reading below...


“Trying to explain to your parents who have emigrated to make a better life that you want to become a rapper.”

The band summed up the win by joking that they are the first band to win the prize without playing any instruments…

“This is not the end of the world but the start of something amazing.”

Category: Entertainment, Music, Music Limerick


Comments are closed.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close