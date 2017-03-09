Rusangano Family win Choice Music Prize for the album ‘Let the Dead Bury the Dead’

LIMERICK/CLARE group Rusangano Family took the first prize for Album of the Year at the Choice Music Prize tonight. As the winning act Rusangano Family will receive a €10,000 prize fund.

The band explained that the band made the album in difficult circumstances with rapper Murili explaining as they accepted the prize.

“Trying to explain to your parents who have emigrated to make a better life that you want to become a rapper.”

The band summed up the win by joking that they are the first band to win the prize without playing any instruments…

“This is not the end of the world but the start of something amazing.”

