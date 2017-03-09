Trial set for Molly Martens and father charged with Corbett killing

March 9, 2017

 

Murder accused Molly Martens will stand trial, with her father Tom, in July over the killing of Jason Corbett

MOLLY Martens and her father Tom (66) will stand trial on July 17 over the killing of Limerick father-of-two Jason Corbett.

The Janesboro native who moved to North Carolina after the tragic death in 2006 of his first wife Mags, was bludgeoned to death at the home he shared with Ms Martens on August 2, 2015.

Ms Martens and her father, who is a retired FBI agent, have pleaded not guilty to his second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

The Martens have claimed they acted in self defence when Mr Corbett died from the blunt force trauma of being hit with a paving slab and a baseball bat.

Following Mr Corbett’s death, a bitter custody battle ensued over the care and guardianship of his two children from his first marriage to Margaret Fitzpatrick, with Ms Martens lodging several court challenges to a stipulation in his will that they be placed in the care of his sister in the event that anything should happen to him.

She had sought to adopt the children but Mr Corbett did not agree to it.

Jack (12) and Sarah (9) now live in Limerick with Mr Corbett’s sister Tracey Lynch and her husband David.

Molly Martens and her father Tom, will stand trial at Davidson County Court in North Carolina.

