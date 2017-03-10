Cement factory extension given go ahead

| March 10, 2017

Limerick City and County Council has granted Irish Cement Limited planning permission for an extension to its facility in Mungret in Limerick. The permission has been granted subject to 16 conditions.

The €10m planned extension will see 40 new jobs created at the plant and ensure that none of the current staff will lose their jobs.

Construction of this new facility will see used tyres and other plastics burned at temperatures of over 1,000° to create cement.

When contacted, Limerick City and County Council refused to comment further on the matter.

