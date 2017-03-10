A century of Limerick on screen

LIMERICK Film Archive, a media resource that is 25 years sourcing material of local and national interest, celebrates its silver anniversary.

According to the archive’s Declan McLoughlin, the obvious titles are held: ‘Angela’s Ashes’, ’The Serpent’s Kiss’, ‘Cowboys and Angels’, ’High Spirits’, ‘The Rising of the Moon’, ’Guns in the Heather’, movies filmed in the Mid West. The collections embrace film shorts, documentaries, travelogues, home movies, posters and oddities.

Continue reading below...







At Millennium Film Club on Tuesday 14, Moylish, LFA presents LIMERICK ON SCREEN at 8pm; there’s a happy reception opening out there 7.15pm to applaud the milestone in longevity.

“The programme promises rare sights of the city and county,” advises Declan. “Expect old street scenes, parades, sports items, comedy clips, important events such as Shannon Scheme at Ardnacrusha, Shannon Airport in days gone by, familiar faces and all pure nostalgia in a two hour compilation. The archive also holds the various publicity material associated with the films – posters, photographs, pressbooks and so on”.

As curator he will host for the evening and welcomes members and newcomers at 7.15pm for the anniversary reception. Tickets €6/ €8 at door and www.litmt.ie; email filmclub@eircom.net

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Entertainment, Lifestyle