Man to appear in court charged with Limerick armed robbery
A MAN is to appear before Limerick District Court this Friday morning charged in connection with an armed robbery in the city centre where a sum of cash was stolen.
The man in his 30s was arrested following a robbery on Thomas Street on Thursday morning.
Gardai say that at approximately 11am, uniformed Gardaí were alerted to a robbery which had taken place in the city centre.
A lone raider entered a shop armed with a large knife; he threatened the female shop assistant before demanded cash.
The raider then left the shop with an undisclosed amount of cash.
In a follow up search Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s.
He was detained at Henry St Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is to appear before a judge this Friday.
