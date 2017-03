ODEON Limerick is this week giving away one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of your choice at their cinema at the Castletroy Shopping Centre.

To be in with a chance, answer the following question and email your answer to competitions@limerickpost.ie by 9am on Monday March 13.

What Western film is ‘Logan’ influenced by?

A. ‘High Noon’

B. ‘Shane’

C. ‘Rio Bravo’

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News