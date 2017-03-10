World class food at Alfie’s Bar and Kitchen

ALFIE’s Bar at Ballycummin has launched an exciting, unique menu under new kitchen management, the Surprise Kitchen run by experienced chef Dinesh Lowe.

Living in Ireland a dozen years, Dinesh himself works in a five star venue and his Surprise Kitchen is an upmarket catering company that moulds the food offer to each establishment’s clientele.

Having trained in Michelin starred La Gavroche, as well as Sri Lanka’s and Dubai’s finest, we can trust his ideas, palate and technique.

“I’ve a lot of good experience and motivation,” Dinesh smiles. “I want to surprise people with what they are getting. I don’t want it to be about fast, fried foods. I work French and Mediterranean cuisine as well as Chinese, Thai and Arabic dishes. What I am doing is getting that whole combination right for the Irish palate”.

Relax: Alfie’s offers fish cakes (gluten free) and artisan pork sausage on rooster mash as easily as spicy chicken curry.

“Operating Wednesday to Sunday at Alfie’s, 12.30pm to 8.30pm, we have a daily lunch special such as a roast or beef stroganoff. Our mains such as Alfie’s shredded beef steak on garlic and ginger purée are available all day”.

Savour regular/ large options of chowder with peas, leeks, scallions; chilli garlic tiger prawn; five spice pork belly and rich pastas. His accent is on health and definitive flavours so consider quinoa and sundried tomato salad or goat’s cheese wrap, steak focaccia with Asian appleslaw. The chutneys, soups, sauces, purées are housemade original.

Free lunch delivery for five or more to Raheen Industrial Estate and UHL group; private party rooms for 40 and 60 at Alfie’s Bar and Kitchen. Enquiries and reservations at 061-525169.

