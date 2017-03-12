Finding the perfect sofa with EZ Living Furniture

BUYING an investment staple such as a sofa is not a decision made on a whim. EZ Living Furniture on the Ballysimon Road will show you how to quickly and easily decide on the perfect sofa for you, to be part of your home for many years to come. The timeless question is which material base to choose, fabric or leather?

Fabric is often easier to match with decor. For example, if you are moving into a new home all your decor will probably be new too. But if you are upgrading the sofa and already have your theme set up, it is often simpler to find a fabric sofa to match the style and colour of the living room.

Continue reading below...







But sometimes nothing beats the luxury feel of a leather sofa. It can add a classic and elegant note to the living space and is often a better option if you are a pet owner or have kids as leather is easier to clean.

Size matters. EZ Living has everything from armchairs, two seaters and corner sofas to pillow back, high back and sofa beds. Choosing a sofa relative to the size of the room improves the flow of the actual room, as well as looking the part. So take the time to measure the length and breadth of the room before purchasing your ultimate sofa and let EZ Living Furniture do the rest.

