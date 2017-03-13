Game on for para-athlete Dylan Prenderville

| March 13, 2017

Training for World Games and for Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run

TALKING to the Prenderville’s family on a blustery Wednesday afternoon in Clonlara, Sarah Loughnane of the Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run had the pleasure of meeting Dylan Prenderville. Dylan is a Munster para-swimmer, sport lover and son of Mary and Tom Prenderville. He who was born with Achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia is most common form of Dwarfism and Dylan is hoping to compete in the World Dwarf Games in Canada this summer for Team Ireland.

Continue reading below...


“In order to fund this brave endeavour, Tom will participate in this year’s Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run taking place on Sunday April 30 to raise money and profile for the Dwarf Sports Association Ireland DSAI,” Sarah tells Limerick Post. “Tom has just set up a gofundme page which you can find at gofundme.com/dylanwdg2017. Search for the World Dwarf Games and you will find Dylan and all his details.

“It is up to each athlete to raise funds for themselves to travel to Canada. What ever is raised will go into Dylan’s DSAI account and any proceeds left will be used for his future events”.

If you want to participate yourself, look to www.greatlimerickrun.com to register for the 6m, 13m or 26m runs and the kiddies’ run.

Category: Sport


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close