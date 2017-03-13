Game on for para-athlete Dylan Prenderville

TALKING to the Prenderville’s family on a blustery Wednesday afternoon in Clonlara, Sarah Loughnane of the Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run had the pleasure of meeting Dylan Prenderville. Dylan is a Munster para-swimmer, sport lover and son of Mary and Tom Prenderville. He who was born with Achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia is most common form of Dwarfism and Dylan is hoping to compete in the World Dwarf Games in Canada this summer for Team Ireland.

“In order to fund this brave endeavour, Tom will participate in this year’s Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run taking place on Sunday April 30 to raise money and profile for the Dwarf Sports Association Ireland DSAI,” Sarah tells Limerick Post. “Tom has just set up a gofundme page which you can find at gofundme.com/dylanwdg2017. Search for the World Dwarf Games and you will find Dylan and all his details.

“It is up to each athlete to raise funds for themselves to travel to Canada. What ever is raised will go into Dylan’s DSAI account and any proceeds left will be used for his future events”.

If you want to participate yourself, look to www.greatlimerickrun.com to register for the 6m, 13m or 26m runs and the kiddies’ run.

