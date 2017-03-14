#BREAKING Gardai seek assistance locating missing Limerick teen

Gardaí at Henry Street in Limerick are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing for the over two weeks.

Tara Cox is missing from the Limerick area since Friday February 24 last.

Tara, who is 17 years old, is described as 5’3″ in height, with light brown hair, blue eyes and medium build.

It is believed she may be in the Letterkenny area of Donegal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Henry St on 061-212400, Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

