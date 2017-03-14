Inquiry into claims that off-duty Gardaí sought prostitutes in Limerick

TWO Gardaí who were cleared of assaulting two Limerick brothers amid claims they were seeking the services prostitutes, have failed in their bid to halt an internal Garda disciplinary investigation into the mater.

In 2014, Judge Grainne O’Neill acquitted off-duty Gardaí David Naughton and Wesley Kenny of assaulting the brothers at the front door of their apartment in Limerick city after a Garda Christmas party night out.

The brothers said that the off-duty pair called looking for “brazzers” or prostitutes and became aggrieved at being cleared from in front of the apartment block. A row was then broken up by Limerick Gardaí who were on routine patrol.

Garda Kenny and Garda Naughton, who were stationed in Dublin, were charged and, following a three-day trial, were acquitted of assaulting Luke Morrisson and his brother James.

As part of an internal Garda investigation, a Board of Inquiry was established in May 2015 to determine if there was a breach of discipline under the Garda regulations.

It is alleged that the two Gardaí engaged in “discreditable conduct” by trying to gain access to an apartment in Limerick seeking the services of a prostitute.

At the High Court last week, the two men sought an injunction to halt the inquiry claiming it was both “unfair and oppressive”.

However, Mr Justice Michael White ruled against them and said he will give his full judgement in due course.

