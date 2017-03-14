All Ireland glory for Limerick at Awards ceremony

LIMERICK schools enjoyed a successful night at the Cumann na mBunscol Awards sponsored by Cornmarket Financial Services which were held in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh last Saturday night. Over 200 guests attended from all parts of Ireland.

The award for Best GAA School in the Large Schools category went to Drimnagh Castle NS from Walkinstown in Dublin while Ballybrown NS from Clarina were named as runners-up.

Continue reading below...







‘This is the third time in ten years that the school has been placed in this category,’ according to Joe Lyons who is Principal of Ballybrown NS. ‘We came Third twice previously and Second this year. We are getting closer! It is recognition for the work that the teachers put into promoting Gaelic Games in the school.’

The Limerick youth magazine, ‘The Green and White’ won first prize in the Best Publication category, beating off opposition from Dublin Cumann na mBunscol and Sciath na Scol Corcaigh. ‘The Green and White’, which is in existence since 1996, is edited by Ciarán Crowe, principal of Patrickswell NS, and Joe Lyons, who is principal teacher in Ballybrown NS. This is the tenth time that the Limerick magazine has carried off the Best Publication Award. Issue number 62 is currently with the printers and will be distributed to schools all over Limerick city and county in the coming weeks.

‘We were honoured to be successful in this category,’ said Ciarán. ‘We dedicate the award to the memory of the late Gerry Bennis, who organized the distribution and sales of the magazine for twenty years. We appreciate the support of the Limerick County Board and the support of the clubs of the county who provide copies of ‘The Green and White’ for their local primary schools.’

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Camogie, Gaa, Gaelic Football, Hurling, Sport