UL claim O’Connor Cup crown

UL claimed their third O’Connor Cup crown in four seasons last weekend with a 2-5 to 0-8 win over UCC in Castlebar.

A second half penalty from Cork’s Eimear Scally saw of the Rebel side in what was an exciting game played in front of a large crowd. Leading at half time, the UL side rattled the net first off with Róisín Howard, before the aforementioned penalty sealed the deal for the Limerick side who battled against an impressive Doireann O’Sullivan from UCC who scored all of her side’s eight points.

The title for UL comes as a huge relief as they were foiled in their three-in-a-row quest by UCD last year.

Scorers for UL: E Scally 1-1 (1-0 pen), R Howard 1-0, A McCarthy 0-2f, L Rogers & S Howley 0-1 each.

UL: L Crowley (Cork); L Ryan (Clare), A Kelleher (Cork), S Molloy (Galway); M Curley (Tipperary), C McGrath (Waterford), J Cregg (Roscommon); L Ward (Galway), E Fitzpatrick (Tipperary); L Rogers (Kerry), A Galvin (Kerry), S Howley (Mayo); E Scally (Cork), A McCarthy (Tipperary), R Howard (Tipperary). Subs: E Needham (Mayo) for Fitzpatrick (41), N Gaughan (Mayo) for Howley (51), E McEvoy (Offaly) for Howard (55), A Healy (Laois) for McCarthy (60+3).

