A bright future on the cards for nine-year-old Afton from Limerick

ONE of Limerick’s youngest entrepreneurs has shown that creative flair can spark some unusual business opportunities.

Nine-year-old Afton Purtill has elevated her love of arts and crafts to launch her very own company, the appropriately named Afton’s Handmade Cards.

A third class pupil at Scoil Dean Cussen in Bruff, Afton has produced greeting cards for every occasion and they are now moving into the public arena as she landed her first order from a local store.

“I have always been into making things through arts and crafts and with the help of my mom (Ellen Twomey Purtill), we started making some cards to send to family and friends.

“I was thrilled to make them and for them to be sent out for other people to enjoy” the Bruff schoolgirl said.

“I commissioned her so to speak,” Ellen told the Limerick Post, “as I thought it would be just nicer and add that personal touch to give a handmade card.

Continue reading below...







“Afton has a real flair for it now and she has taken it on with a real passion.

Ellen said that she showed some of the cards to her friends and colleagues, “the next thing I know, people were asking me to get her to make the cards for them too.

“That very first day, she got more than 50 orders for cards”.

Such is the success and popularity of Afton’s Handmade cards, that she is now supplying shops in Limerick city.

It’s plain to see that there is a bright future on the cards for this enterprising nine year old. See her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Aftonshandmadecards/

Category: News