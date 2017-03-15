Limerick company selected in Deloitte ‘best managed’ list

LIMERICK firm and one of Ireland’s fastest growing technology companies, Action Point, has landed another major accolade after being announced a ‘Best Managed’ company in the prestigious Deloitte annual awards programme.

A winner three years in a row – claiming 9th place last year – in Deloitte’s Fast 50 programme for the fastest growing companies in Ireland, the Limerick headquartered company has now been selected a ‘Best Managed Company’ on the basis of its business performance in 2016.

The awards, which are amongst the leading corporate business awards of the year, were held at the weekend in Dublin’s Convention Centre and were attended by over 800 people from the Irish business community.

It’s the latest accolade for Action Point, which only last October won ‘Partner of the Year’ award for Ireland at Dell EMC’s annual Western, Central and Eastern European Partner Conference in Athens, Greece.

The Deloitte Best Managed Company awards, which are in their ninth successive year, are in association with Barclays Bank Ireland recognise indigenous Irish companies across Ireland which are operating at the highest levels of business performance. They open to companies from all 32 counties on the island of Ireland. It is the only awards programme that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Commenting on the award, David Jeffreys, CEO of Action Point said, “This is further validation of the growth being achieved by Action Point. We are now in our twelfth year in business and have experienced significant throughout, including through the recessionary years. Getting selected as a Deloitte Best Managed Company reflects that and we are delighted as these awards are well established and recognised.

“The award is really down to the hard work of a very dedicated team here at Action Point that has ensured we have met growth targets year on year. It’s also a reflection of the very pro-business operating environment here in Limerick. We operate successfully across a number of jurisdictions and have been encouraged to do so by an ambitious tech ecosystem that has been fostered here in Limerick.”

