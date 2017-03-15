Limerick FC’s Russell left frustrated by recent results

LIMERICK manager Martin Russell has been left frustrated by his side’s recent results in the Premier League. Two 1-0 defeats to Dundalk and Bohemians have left the Dublin native lamenting his sides luck, believing that Limerick Fc had done enough to get something from both games.

Limerick looked a frustrated side in their efforts to get a result against visiting Bohemians that saw Man of the Match Shane Supple in fine form between the sticks. The Bohemians keeper pulled off a string of excellent saves in the first half as a bounty of chances for the Blues came to nothing.

There were appeals too for penalties that ended up fruitless, as Rodrigo Tosi struggled to shake off the attentions of a Bohemian defence that were well prepared to make things difficult for the Brazilian. It was something that didn’t go unnoticed by the Limerick manager, who was also concerned at the level of unwanted attention 19-year-old Chiedozie Ogbene was receiving throughout the match.

“We’ve had situations now in games where defenders are allowed to make four or five challenges on an attacking player before they are even reprimanded. If you have attacking players, do you create an environment where they flourish or do you stifle them? You either side with the recklessness or you side with the attacking play. In most countries they side with the attacking play.”

Continue reading below...







However, Manager Martin Russell saw positives in both this and the previous performance against Dundalk, and believes the kinds of results these performances deserved, will come.

“We probably had more chances to win the Bohemians game, but both games we should have come out with something and we haven’t. We have a choice; to feel sorry for ourselves or keep going trying to do things the right way. Hopefully the bit of luck that everybody needs will come our way”.

With another fixture coming up at home on Saturday, Russell is looking forward to the opportunity it brings to get the right result against Finn Harps.

“They’ve added a few bodies and they’ll be boosted by the win there again tonight. I just hope it’s a good game of football and may the best team win. We’ll get focused now on Saturday, it’s the next big one and we look forward to Ollie and the lads coming here.”

Category: Limerick FC, Soccer, Sport