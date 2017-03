THIS is the re-recorded version of Linger from The Cranberries new album ‘Something Else’, a collection of their best known songs played acoustically with the Irish Chamber Orchestra. The album will include three new tracks and comes out April 28.

The Cranberries tour in May and June playing Dublin Thursday May 18.

http://vevo.ly/JlcIM2

