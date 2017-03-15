World famous German band to compete in Limerick championship

A German band which has entertained millions of people around the world in places like the Great Wall of China, New York and Table Top Mountain in South Africa will compete in this year’s Limerick International Band Championship.

Trommlerkorps ‘Gut Klang’ was founded by a group of miners in Dortmund, Germany in 1919 and will be performing in Limerick for the very first time in the 47th running of the Limerick International Band Championship on Sunday 19 March 2017.

This bring to 18 the number of bands marching in Limerick this year, joining Band No 1 Brigade, Banna Chluain Meala, Clonmel, Blackforest Band, Clondalkin Youth Band, Dr. O’Hurley Pipe Band, Cashel, Dungloe Marching Band, Friendship Band, Killorglin & District Pipe Band, Mullingar Town Band, The Illinois State University and Yorkshire Band.

Limerick as always will be well represented by Boherbuoy Brass and Reed Band, CBS Pipe Band, City of Limerick Pipe Band, Newcastle West & District Pipe Band, Redemptorists Centre of Music Concert Band and St. Mary’s Prize Band.

The bands will be hoping to impress the judges with their skills and win the Kenneally Jewellers Perpetual Trophy for Best Overall Band.

