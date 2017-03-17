Limerick businesses can no longer rely on UK markets, warns leading economist

| March 17, 2017

One of Ireland’s leading businessmen, Denis Brosnan, has advised Limerick companies that are reliant on UK markets to start exploring business streams elsewhere.

Answering questions for a short video shot at the recent inaugural Limerick Chamber Regional Leaders’ Programme event, Brosnan was in reflective mood as he discussed Brexit and offered advice to local start-ups.

The event was the launch of the Leaders’ Programme in partnership with Dell EMC and University of Limerick.  The programme will see five leadership talks delivered by regional and national business people to 150 participants signed up to the programme.

In between the bi-monthly leadership talks, the 150 participants will participate in smaller groups with a mentor, who will be a senior leader from the region who will work with them to develop their leadership skills.

Each group will receive a new mentor every two months, ensuring that they are exposed to many different leadership styles drawn for a broad range of sectors.

 

