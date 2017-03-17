Saved by the 90s: from Backstreet Boys to Maniac 2000

THE regular club of timeless and unforgettable club bangers and pop classics of the 1990s with DJ Screech returns to Dolan’s this weekend.

DJ Screech will be lashing out the classic hits of the 90s. Expect anything from Backstreet Boys to Chemical Brothers, Whigfield to Faithless, Rhythm is a Dancer to Sandstorm and you will definitely be losing your shit to Mark McCabe’s Maniac. Special guest ThunderBeat will be on the drums with DJ Screech making those beats super phat.

So if your TV memories of the 1990s are ‘Saved By The Bell’ or ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Baywatch’, then Saved by the 90’s will be your soundtrack.

Saved by the 90s happening in Dolan’s this Saturday night March 18 brings back all your favourite big dumb pop songs and hands in the air club classics from 11pm.

