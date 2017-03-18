Andy Lee hoping to get career back on track with win tonight

Limerick’s former middleweight boxing champion, Andy Lee, returns to the ring after a 15 month layoff tonight. The 32 year-old fights American, Keandrae Leatherwood, on the under-card of the highly anticipated Gennady Golovkin v Danny Jacobs world middleweight championship clash at the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden in New York city.

Lee has kept himself fit and sharp during his time out of the ring and is looking forward to lacing up his gloves and getting back in action. “I have had a good training camp in London and I am keen to get down to business on Saturday night and advance my goal of getting back into world title contention,” he said.

KeAndrae Leatherwood from Birmingham, Alabama is a tough and durable fighter and will be looking to upset Lee’s plans and progress his own career. The 28 year old Leatherwood has won 7 out of his last 8 bouts.

The fight will be aired live on the subscription channel BoxNation, with coverage starting at 1am.

Category: Boxing, Sport