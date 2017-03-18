Ballingarry brains quiz their way to national finals

A team from Ballingarry Youth Club will represent Limerick Youth Service at the national table quiz finals after winning a nail-biting regional qualifier in Newcastlewest.

In a tension filled community hall, the Ballingarry team emerged victorious despite been pushed all the way by teams from Newcastlewest and Granagh Youth Clubs.

Organised by young people from Newcasltewest Youth Club and Desmond College, the table quiz was a fundraiser for five local teenagers who are travelling to Kolkatta (formerly Calcutta), India with the Hope Foundation to work with ‘street children.’

‘It was a very enjoyable evening and we raised over €300 to support the young people’s journey to India,’ said Eithne Stembridge, Limerick Youth Service Club.

The national finals will be held in University of Limerick on Sunday, July 2nd as part of Youth Work Ireland’s Youth Games National Finals.

Eithne paid tribute to the young people who took part in the table quiz and the junior leaders and volunteers who supported the event, with a big words of thanks to hosts, Newcastlewest Youth Club.

The Ballingarry Youth Club team are Nessan Leahy, Todor Aleksandrov, Josh Mulivane-Quill, Mark Sheahan and Mike Southgate.

