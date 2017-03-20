Dance project for 50 somethings through Choral Moves

CONSIDER the beauty and majesty of choral works from Brahms, Beethoven, Mozart, Mendelssohn and more. Then consider an opportunity extended to all over 50s by Dance Limerick to take up a dance class scored to arias and oratorios.

There’s even a taster session free to all on Thursday March 30 at 2pm at this John Square venue, the converted St John’s Church that is studio and performance space. Then stick around for Thursday and Friday sessions beginning April 6 through to May end, culminating in performance.

Choreographer and artist Philippa Donellan explains. ”I have been working with Dance Limerick for the last couple of years and last year we created together the dance class and performance project ‘Here’s Looking at You, Kid’. That was based on classic films, using music from greats such as ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Some Like it Hot’.

Now she and co-leader Kristyn Fontanella have looked to the design of St John’s for influence, linking it to choral music to create ‘Choral Moves’, 2017’s weekly project.

“It is open to people aged 50 up to any age and absolutely, men and women.

“Choral Moves is for everybody regardless of ability, gender and dance skills, designed to help limber up and enjoy the movement to the music, dance, stretch – it is suitable for all.

“The theme of ‘Choral Moves’ is that participants would move to something completely different, listening to opera arias and choral music which can be stunning”.

She is looking forward to lots of different body and group movement to elements of alto, soprano, bass and so on.

Classes will begin 2pm at Thursdays and Fridays and you can do the two in the week; the second half into 4.30pm is more creative and choreography based.

Contact www.dancelimerick.ie for details or tel. 061-400994.

