Illinois University win Limerick’s Band Championship

Illinois State University have been named as the overall winners of the 47th Limerick International Band Championship.

Around 1,000 musicians performed in the event which saw 17 bands from the United States, Germany, England, Northern Ireland, Tipperary, Dublin, Donegal and Westmeath as well as Limerick marching down O’Connell Street in Limerick as part of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival 2017.

Tens of thousands of spectators braved the weather and lined the route, cheering on the competitors in what is Ireland’s only marching band competition.

Illinois State University were presented with the Kenneally Jewellers Perpetual Trophy as overall winners of the championship organised by Grooveyard on behalf of Limerick City and County Council.

The winners in the other categories were:

Best International Band – Trommlerkorps ‘Gut Klang’

Best Youth Band – Mullingar Town Band

Best Local Band – Newcastle West and District Pipe Band

Best Musical Performance – Banna Chluain Meala, Clonmel

Best Uniform – Pyjama Band

Most Entertaining Performance – Clondalkin Youth Band

Special Judges Award – Friendship Band

Special Judges Award – City of Limerick Pipe Band

Special Judges Award – Redemptorist Centre of Music Concert Band, Limerick

Continue reading below...







Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick Cllr Michael Hourigan congratulated the winners: “The Limerick International Band Championship is such a unique event and I’m delighted that it is continuing to be as popular as ever, drawing high quality bands to Limerick. I would like to thank the bands for coming to Limerick and entertaining the massive crowds that turned out to see the musicians and a big congratulations to the winners.”

“The Band Championship is unique to Limerick and we must do everything we can to promote and expand the event, both nationally and internationally. There is something special about looking up O’Connell Street and seeing the bands in all their pomp marching down the street. It is a fantastic showcase for attracting visitors to Limerick.”