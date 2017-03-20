Limerick TDs join in call to help regional job creation

THREE Limerick TDs have joined in a call for additional funding to State agencies that support job creation to help them mitigate against the impacts of Brexit.

Niall Collins (FF), Tom Neville (FG) and Maurice Quinlivan (SF) are members of the Oireachtas Committee on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation that published its “Report on the Likely Economic Impact of Brexit with Particular Emphasis on Jobs and Enterprise” last week.

The committee has recommended that the enterprise agencies such as Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and InterTradeIreland, receive extra funding where necessary to allow them offer the best services possible to businesses in an attempt to mitigate the effects of Brexit.

The committee also recommended arguing the case for designated special status for Northern Ireland within the European Union and that a nationwide campaign should be launched to increase awareness surrounding the risks of Brexit to SMEs, both directly and indirectly involved in exporting to the UK and those in vulnerable sectors.

The seven TDs and four Senators heard from numerous witnesses that any imposition of border controls and tariffs between Ireland and the UK would negatively impact Ireland’s trade with the UK.

Encouraging for the regions outside of Dublin including Limerick, the joint committee said that “rural Ireland must not represent a forgotten opportunity. This is why we are calling for increased investment in infrastructure, especially transport and broadband, across rural Ireland in order to mitigate the consequences of Brexit for rural communities.”

Category: News