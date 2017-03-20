In Pics – Limerick International Band Parade

19/3/17 REPRO FREE Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick Cllr Michael Hourigan presents Oisin Dowling Redemptorist Centre of Music Concert Band, Limerick with a Special Judges award from the the 47th Limerick International Band Championship. Illinois State University have been named as the overall winners of the 47th Limerick International Band Championship. Around 1,000 musicians performed in the event saw 17 bands from the United States, Germany, England, Northern Ireland, Tipperary, Dublin, Donegal and Westmeath as well as Limerick marching down O’Connell Street in Limerick as part of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival 2017. Tens of thousands of spectators braved the weather and lined the route, cheering on the competitors in what is Ireland’s only marching band competition. Illinois State University were presented with the Kenneally Jewellers Perpetual Trophy as overall winners of the championship organised by Grooveyard on behalf of Limerick City and County Council. Picture Sean Curtin True Media.