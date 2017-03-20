In Pics – St Patrick’s Day Parade – Limerick City

REPRO FREE 17/03/17
David Costelloe Coughlan, at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the city’s main street (O’Connell Street) for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.
The inclement weather failed to dampen the spirits of the estimated 50,000 people who cheered and encouraged the almost 100 different community and theatre groups, companies, sports clubs and bands who entertained the spectators along the route.
Fourteen-year-old Limerick Person of the Year and cyberbullying campaigner Luke Culhane led out the parade, which this year had as its theme Our Stories – this is where we belong.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Jane McDonagh and Grace Stewart, Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Roisin McCoy, Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The Pineapples from Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Cillian Robert, Johnson and Johnson, Vision Care Ireland at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Clara McCarthy, Johnson and Johnson, Vision Care Ireland at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Clara McCarthy, Johnson and Johnson, Vision Care Ireland at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Ashton Downey, Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Kaitlin Cunningham, Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Fourteen-year-old Limerick Person of the Year and cyberbullying campaigner Luke Culhane at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Fourteen-year-old Limerick Person of the Year and cyberbullying campaigner Luke Culhane at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Jack Laffan and Brendan Reynolds, Cappamore at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Mairead Purcell, 1 1/2 from the CBS Pipe Band at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Clodagh Purcell 2 1/2 from the CBS Pipe Band at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The CBS Pipe Band at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Cailin O’Carroll, Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Martin Shannon, Lumen Street theatre at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Ray Motorbike, Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
The dance troupe from the Irish World Academy, from the University of Limerick at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17/03/17
Young Munsters RFC at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick.
Picture Sean Curtin True Media.
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured taking part in the Limerick city parade was, from left, Nathan Aherne and Lud Wig from West End Youth Centre.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured taking part in the Limerick city parade was Noel Odiase from Dooradoyle, Limerick with the West End Youth Centre.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured taking part in the Limerick city parade was Mairead Purcell, age 1 and a half with CBS Pipe Band Limerick.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured taking part in the Limerick city parade was Irish World Academy UL student , Aisling Kearns, Offaly.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured taking part in the Limerick city parade was, from left, students from Irish World Academy, UL , Naomi Harris, Limerick, Aisling Kearns, Offaly and Ciara McDonald, Kilkenny
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured taking part in the Limerick city parade was Cathal Ward from Co. Limerick.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured attending the Limerick city parade was Ria Miller from Bruff, Co. Limerick
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured attending the Limerick city parade was Devin O Connor, age 9 from North Circular Road, Limerick.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured attending the Limerick city parade was Aoife Dillane, age 2, Emma Dillane and Rose O Halloran.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
REPRO FREE 17.03.17
Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the cityÕs main street (OÕConnell Street) for the annual St PatrickÕs Day parade.
Pictured attending the Limerick city parade was Colm Decleir and Anne Decleir from Corbally, Co. Limerick.
Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media
