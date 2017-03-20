In Pics – St Patrick’s Day Parade – Limerick City

REPRO FREE 17/03/17 Roisin McCoy, Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick. Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the city’s main street (O’Connell Street) for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade. The inclement weather failed to dampen the spirits of the estimated 50,000 people who cheered and encouraged the almost 100 different community and theatre groups, companies, sports clubs and bands who entertained the spectators along the route. Fourteen-year-old Limerick Person of the Year and cyberbullying campaigner Luke Culhane led out the parade, which this year had as its theme Our Stories – this is where we belong. Picture Sean Curtin True Media.

REPRO FREE 17/03/17 The Pineapples from Spotlight Stage school at the annual St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick.

REPRO FREE 17/03/17 Cillian Robert, Johnson and Johnson, Vision Care Ireland at the annual St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick.