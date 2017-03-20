West Limerick turbine project to create 15 new jobs

| March 20, 2017

 

Maura Kelley Culhane, GKinetic’s PR & Marketing Coordinator; Paul Collins, DesignPro’s Managing Director; Vincent Mc Cormack, GKinetic’s Managing Director and Roisin Mc Cormack, DesignPro’s Marketing Manager

TWO local companies GKinetic and Design Pro will create 15 new jobs in West Limerick after developing a new range of run-of-river hydrokinetic turbines.

Rathkeale-based DesignPro Ltd and GKinetic Energy Ltd from Newcastle West will collaborate in the production of 25 kW and 60 kW prototype hydroturbine devices.

The project has secured EU funding to commercialise small scale river turbines up to 100 kW utilising GKinetic’s technology.

A spokesperson for the collaboration said their technology is completely unique and can produce a constant supply of zero-carbon energy by doubling the speed of water to the turbine.

GKinetic Energy set up a custom test-facility for the turbines when they collaborated with Shannon Foynes Port Company to bring the project to the next stage.

Following a successful test period and a €2.7 million investment, 15 jobs were created during project development stage with an estimated 35 additional positions after commercial roll out.
 

