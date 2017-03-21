Limerick school shortlisted in Student Theatre Awards

The shortlist for the annual Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards has been announced and Limerick’s Mid West School for the Deaf has been named as a finalist.

Mid West School for the Deaf Featuring Laurel Hill Secondary School has been shortlisted in the Best Original Production category for its production of ‘Hush’. Judges praised the “innovative production, based on a solid good idea, with wonderful use of music”.

On Wednesday 17 May 2017, shortlisted primary and secondary school students from across the country will gather at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a special Awards ceremony where the winners will be announced. RTÉ presenter Eoghan McDermott will host the event with selected schools getting the opportunity to perform on Ireland’s largest theatre stage on the day.

This is the fourth year of the hugely successful Awards which were set up by Bord Gáis Energy to recognise and reward participation in the dramatic arts in schools around Ireland. Over 1,000 schools have taken part in the Awards since their launch in 2013 and last year saw over 2,000 students from counties across Ireland attend the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for the celebratory Awards ceremony.

Open to primary school pupils from 3rd – 6th class and all secondary school students, the Awards features 12 categories ranging from performance and production categories such as Best Overall School Musical, Best Costumes, and Best Performance in a Leading Role to written categories such as Best Dramatic Review and Best Short Scene Script. A new category, Best Original Production, has also been added to the 2017 Awards in appreciation of the exceptional quality of original productions entered in 2016.

Commenting on the shortlist Irene Gowing from Bord Gáis Energy said: “Year on year the standard of entries blows us away, and this year has been no different! Entries across all categories have been so impressive meaning this year’s judges have had a very difficult task trying to narrow down our shortlist. On behalf of the judging panel, I would like to congratulate Mid West School for the Deaf Featuring Laurel Hill Secondary School and thank them for entering. We look forward to seeing them at the Awards ceremony on the 17 May 2017.”

The full 2017 shortlist is available to view at www.BGESTA.ie

