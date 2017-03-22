Limerick’s best advance to national RAI finals

LIMERICK’S best of the best have been recognised by the Restaurant Association of Ireland at the #foodoscars regional awards this week where the winners now advance to the national finals next May.

There was triple delight for chef Wade Murphy at Adare’s 1826, when he scooped the best chef and best restaurant award while wife Elaine was herald as the best restaurant manager in Munster.

Canteen through Paul Williams and his team picked up the Best Café award for Munster.

The Curragower Bar took the title as best gastro pub while Coqbull was voted the best casual dining venue in Limerick.

Tom Flavin, at the helm of The River Restaurant at the Limerick Strand Hotel, steered his team to lift the title of best hotel restaurant.

Other winners on the night included a Best Customer Service award for The Maigue Restaurant at Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare and the Best Wine Experience can be had at the Copper Room.

Continue reading below...







La Cucina due Bruno Coppola and Lorraine Fanneran were recognised as best newcomer for their latest instalment at La Cucina Centro in Limerick city.

Tom Collins was voted as pub of the year on the night.

All the winners now advance to next stage of the competition ahead of the national finals in Dublin on May 8.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their ninth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News