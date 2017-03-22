In Pics – Out & About at Old Quarter Bar Limerick

| March 22, 2017
Michael Dalton & Tara Holmes picture:Carlos Dasco
Louise Langridge and Timmy Grace
Laura Bond, AnneMarie Brosnan, Rachel Flanagan
Orla Kennedy & Ciara Doherty
Niki Downes, Jean McDonagh & Una Brennan
Dawn Payne & Edwina Butler
Shauna Chaplin, Susan Fahy,Laura Flaherty & Deirdre Fitzpatrick picture : Carlos Dasco
Noreen Sheedy, Lorna Roche & Fiona Getlevog

Category: Photos, Social


Comments are closed.

Donn O'Sullivan

About the Author ()

Sports Editor, Photo Editor and Content Manager at the Limerick Post Newspaper Twitter @donnosullivan Email: donn@limerickpost.ie Phone: 061 432928
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close