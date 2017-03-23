Foodie fundraiser with The Cookbook and crooner Liam O’Brien

PUBLISHED to raise funds for Limerick cancer charities, The Cookbook’s unique mix of recipes and storytelling is now listed for two international awards.

Furthermore, its producer Alice O’Farrell and her daughter, Louise Tsang of Limerick Post, are taking The Cookbook on tour locally for an entertaining, food-rich series of events at restaurants that contributed recipes or kitchen wisdom to its colourful pages.

A media launch in Jasmine Palace on Monday 20 was the platform for the news that promises delicious feasts, a themed atmosphere, the velvety tones of Liam O’Brien and the chance to support local cancer units. All photos are by Keith Wiseman.

Predictably, ticket proceeds and book sales will go to The Cookbook’s dedicated charities, The Symptomatic Breast Unit and The Mid Western Cancer Foundation at UHL.

“We were delighted to be nominated in the World Gourmand Cookbook Awards for Best Design globally and for Best Fundraising Cookbook in Europe,” Alice commented. “There are only four works from Ireland that made the shortlist. The Cookbook was already named winner of both its nominated categories in the national World Gourmand Awards for Ireland for 2017 on new year’s eve”.

She warmly credits Limerick Post’s production designer Bron O’Loughlin for original graphic design that so impressed the judges.

“We are hosting our first event is in celebration of the World Gourmand Awards as the competition is being held in Yantai in China on May 27,” explains Louise Tsang. “‘A Taste of China’ will take place in the Jasmine Palace, O’Connell Street a month ahead on Thursday April 27, a sumptuous banquet of their signature dishes.

“Entertainment is going to be top notch, by Limerick’s own crooner Liam O’Brien of Bottom Dog Theatre Company who played Dean Martin in the West End’s ‘The Rat Pack’”.

Look forward to a fun evening at this fundraiser – with sensational food and singing. Tickets are €45 and available by contacting Alice O’Farrell on 087-2204821.

Continue reading below...







Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Photos, Social