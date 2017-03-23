Foodie fundraiser with The Cookbook and crooner Liam O’Brien

| March 23, 2017

Launching The Cookbook tour at Jasmine Palace: second left Alice O’Farrell, with Bron O’Loughlin, Louise Tsang and Gerry O’Malley of Limerick Post Newspaper.
Picture: Keith Wiseman

PUBLISHED to raise funds for Limerick cancer charities, The Cookbook’s unique mix of recipes and storytelling is now listed for two international awards.

Furthermore, its producer Alice O’Farrell and her daughter, Louise Tsang of Limerick Post, are taking The Cookbook on tour locally for an entertaining, food-rich series of events at restaurants that contributed recipes or kitchen wisdom to its colourful pages.

A media launch in Jasmine Palace on Monday 20 was the platform for the news that promises delicious feasts,  a themed atmosphere, the velvety tones of Liam O’Brien and the chance to support local cancer units. All photos are by Keith Wiseman.


Entertainer Liam O’Brien of Crooning at Christmas, ‘The Rat Pack’ and Bottom Dog Theatre Company

Predictably, ticket proceeds and book sales will go to The Cookbook’s dedicated charities, The Symptomatic Breast Unit and The Mid Western Cancer Foundation at UHL.

“We were delighted to be nominated in the World Gourmand Cookbook Awards for Best Design globally and for Best Fundraising Cookbook in Europe,” Alice commented. “There are only four works from Ireland that made the shortlist. The Cookbook was already named winner of both its nominated categories in the national World Gourmand Awards for Ireland for 2017 on new year’s eve”.

She warmly credits Limerick Post’s production designer Bron O’Loughlin for original graphic design that so impressed the judges.

Celia Holman Lee, Alice O’Farrell and Liam O’Brien

“We are hosting our first event is in celebration of the World Gourmand Awards as the competition is being held in Yantai in China on May 27,” explains Louise Tsang. “‘A Taste of China’ will take place in the Jasmine Palace, O’Connell Street a month ahead on Thursday April 27, a sumptuous banquet of their signature dishes.

“Entertainment is going to be top notch, by Limerick’s own crooner Liam O’Brien of Bottom Dog Theatre Company who played Dean Martin in the West End’s ‘The Rat Pack’”.

Look forward to a fun evening at this fundraiser – with sensational food and singing. Tickets are €45 and available by contacting Alice O’Farrell on 087-2204821.

Graphic designer for this handsome publication, Bron O’Loughlin and Brid McGrath, Brown Thomas

Continue reading below...


 

Marie Costelloe, Trudy Meaney, Gretta McCormack, Celia Holman Lee and Katriona Dillon Mulcahy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lisa Treacy, Mid West Cancer Foundation and Valerie Murphy, Valerie’s Breast Care

Scene of the first Cookbook feast and revelry, Jasmine Palace on Thursday April 27. Tickets €45 from Alice O’Farrell on 087-2204821.

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: Photos, Social


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close