Munster’s Malone to lead Ireland U/20 at World Cup

| March 23, 2017

The IRFU have today announced that Peter Malone will be the PwC Ireland U20s interim Head Coach for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia in June.

Malone, Munster Rugby’s Elite Player Development Manager, has been assistant coach to Nigel Carolan with the Ireland U20s since 2015.   Kieran Campbell, the Ulster Academy Manager and Ireland U19 head coach, has been added to the Ireland U20’s coaching ticket for the World Rugby U20 Championship.  The coaching structures for the U20 squad will be reviewed following this summer’s tournament.
Ireland have been drawn in Pool B with Italy, New Zealand and Scotland and will play all three of their pool fixtures at the Kutaisi Stadium.  Kutaisi is located 230km west of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

