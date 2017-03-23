Online book of condolences opened for Martin McGuinness

Limerick City and County Council has opened an online book of condolence for the late Martin McGuinness in recognition of his contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland. Limerick City and County Council has opened an online book of condolence for the late Martin McGuinness in recognition of his contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

The book is available at www.limerick.ie/council/martin-mcguinness-book-condolence

A facility to assist those without online access to sign the book is available at Limerick City and County Council Customer Services desks during regular office hours.

The book of condolence will remain open until midday on Wednesday, March 29 2017.