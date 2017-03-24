‘A Life in Theatre’

| March 24, 2017

Actress/ producer/ director Norma Lowney

Having shone as director/ producer of ‘The Boneyard Man’ B-series, Norma Lowney now directs the David Mamet play ‘A Life in the Theatre’.

This read-only production is by Bottom Dog working with independent professionals at No. 1 Pery Square this Sunday March 26, 8pm.

US actor Gary Hetzler and Limerick’s Shane Whisker are cast.

The Mamet is the last in this year’s ‘4 Theatre Plays’ from Bottom Dog Theatre Company. Myles Breen as producer is working with directors and actors invited in for this annual month of works that Limerick would never otherwise be privy to attend.

Book in advance at 085-2085737.

