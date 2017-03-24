Irish stars return for Munster’s Italian job

MUNSTER’S Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made fives changes to the side that defeated Cardiff Blues in round 17 for the round 18 clash with Zebre in Italy tomorrow.

Returning are the international trio of Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Peter O’Mahony as they all start in a pack that also sees the return of Jack O’Donoghue at number 8 after rehabbing an ankle injury sustained against Ospreys.

In a positional switch, on making his 70th appearance for the province, Dave O’Callaghan makes his first start at lock for the province, joining Billy Holland in the second row partnership.

Tyler Bleyendaal is the only change to the backline as the Kiwi 10 resumes his half back pairing with Duncan Williams, while there is additional international honours at fullback this week after Andrew Conway’s debut against England at the Aviva last Saturday.

Prop James Cronin is included in the replacements after successfully rehabbing a finger injury sustained against Racing 92 at the end of January, and David Johnston is named in his first match-day squad of the season.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Dave O’Callaghan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony Capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver, Angus Lloyd, David Johnston, Dan Goggin.

Please note this game is not televised. Zebre rugby will be tweeting live updates. Follow the action with #ZEBvMUN

