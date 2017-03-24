Mary Immaculate’s MIDAS gives us Godspell

MIDAS returns to the Lime Tree stage with a tale for all times, Stephen Schwartz’ ‘Godspell’ until Saturday 25. There will be a matinée performance on Friday 24 at 11am as well as the 8pm shows.

“Godspell’ is an immensely successful rock opera which needs little introduction,” observes Gill Fenton, marketing manager with the theatre. “When it was first produced on Broadway in 1971 it broke new ground in its stage treatment of the historical Bible. Based on the Gospel according to St Matthew, it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatised versions of several well known parables”.

Continue reading below...







Midas shows sell out annually so grab a seat now. Directed this year by Jenna Sulecki, with choreography by Robyn O’Brien, musical direction by Noel Lennon and the able Dr Michael Finneran as producer.

www.limetreetheatre.ie

