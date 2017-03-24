In Pics – John the Baptist claim Senior A Ladies title

| March 24, 2017
24 March 2017; Chloe McCaffrey of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley in action against Gráinne Condon of John The Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; The St Ciarán’s Ballygawley squad before the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Lucy Ryan of John The Baptist Community School in action against Michaela Moore of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; The John The Baptist Community School squad before the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Chloe McCaffrey of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley in action against Maeve Barry of John The Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Aisling McAnespie of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Chloe McCaffrey of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley in action against Maeve Barry of John The Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Anna-Rose Kennedy of John The Baptist Community School in action against Orla Mulgrew of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Darcy Byrne of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley in action against Eimear Kirby of John The Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Emer McCarthy of John The Baptist Community School celebrates a goal by team-mate Andrea O’Sullivan during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Anna-Rose Kennedy of John The Baptist Community School in action against Orla Mulgrew of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Caitlín Kennedy of John The Baptist Community School in action against Meabh Corrigan of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; St Ciarán’s Ballygawley supporters during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; St Ciarán’s Ballygawley supporters during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Shannon Stevenson of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley in action against Caitlín Kennedy of John The Baptist Community School during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School captain Gráinne Condon celebrates with supporter Cormac Hanly after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School’s Andrea O’Sullivan celebrates with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School’s Andrea O’Sullivan celebrates with her father Philip and the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School captain Gráinne Condon lifts the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School’s Andrea O’Sullivan celebrates with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School captain Gráinne Condon celebrates after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School’s, bottom left from clockwise, Caitlín Kennedy, Ashling Ryan, Emma Morrissey and Andrea O’Sullivan celebrate with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Sinéad McElligott, left, and Ciara Ryan of John The Baptist Community School celebrate after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Ashling Ryan of John The Baptist Community School in action against Bronagh McAleer of St Ciarán’s Ballygawley during the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; The John The Baptist Community School squad and management with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; John The Baptist Community School players celebrate after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
24 March 2017; Anna-Rose Kennedy of John The Baptist Community School is presented with the player of the match award by Finbarr O’Driscoll, Leinster President, LGFA, the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior A Championship Final match between John The Baptist Community School and St Ciarans Ballygawley at Cusack Park in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Pictures from the All-Ireland PPS Senior A Ladies Football final where John the Baptist from Hospital in Limerick defeated  St Ciaran’s of Dungannon 2-6  to 0-8.

