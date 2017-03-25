100s choristers for Limerick Sings Choral Festival 2017

THE medieval and indeed, modern haunting harmonies of Anúna’s 30th anniversary concert at UCH were preceded by the media launch of Limerick Sings International Choral Festival. The festival itself will take place from June 22 to 25, welcoming high ranking choirs from the United States, the UK and other parts of Ireland.

Anúna will host a vocal workshop for the festival for the first time, curated by some of the ensemble – 24 of whom graced the stage on Saturday last in candlelit glory, gliding through the aisles.

At least 200 choristers have committed, from Florida, Oklahoma, NY and Connecticut, as well as choirs from Dalkey and Maynooth.

Limerick Sings is a major co-production between UCH and the university’s Campus Life Services. It’s a non competitive platform for the world acme of choral talent and showcases the Mid West’s impressive venues: Cliffs of Moher, St John’s Cathedral and Adare’s Holy Trinity Abbey among them.

A violinist herself, Sinead has high hopes, literally, for ‘the Big Sing’ set for clifftop uplift.

Continue reading below...







“The Big Sing is a new idea this year to create something unique for the festival,” she tells Arts page. “We visited the Cliffs to see how logistics will work and it’s perfect. We are looking to do a version of ‘Danny Boy’ with 200 people for two minutes to get all the choirs in one place as they are all singing in different venues over the weekend.

“We will bring all the travelling choirs out on buses and as many local [participating] choir members as are free, having rehearsed first for a soundcheck with Dr André Thomas in UCH.

“He’s a Professor of music from Florida State University who is coming in with Performance International and a strong contingent”.

On Saturday June 24, Thomas will conduct more than 100 choristers from the US at the concert hall in a gala evening.

“This event will be the premier in Limerick of Dan Forrest’s new work, ‘Jubilate Deo’. For this concert The New Dublin Voices will join to give extra power and there will be live music from an ensemble of chamber musicians”.

There is much more to anticipate for songbirds: see the full four days on www.limericksings.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle