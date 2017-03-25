Examiner gives UL journalism students national platform

University of Limerick and the Irish Examiner have announced a partnership which will allow coursework produced by UL journalism students to be broadcast to a national audience.



Speaking to students at the university this week, Irish Examiner digital editor Dolan O’Hagan and editorial manager Diane McDermott revealed details of the competition, which will see 10 videos produced by students broadcast on the Irish Examiner website, IrishExaminer.com, with one winning a €500 prize.

Journalism subject leader Dr Fergal Quinn said the competition was an exciting opportunity for students.

“We are very excited about this partnership as it strengthens and deepens our connection with one of the key media industry leaders in Ireland. It also gives a national platform to some of the brilliant work being produced by our students as part of their modules here in UL,” Dr Quinn said.

“An important element of how we train and assess our students is that they produce work that is of broadcastable standard and this competition is an ideal test of that requirement. We’re really grateful to the Irish Examiner for sponsoring and facilitating this initiative,” he continued.

Expressing his delight at being involved in the initiative, Dolan O’Hagan, said he was hopeful “it is merely the beginning of a range of new and exciting projects and collaborations between both organisations”.

“The challenge for all journalists is and will remain the development of quality journalism which informs, engages and entertains and which brings clarity and light to complex issues and dark places,” he said.

Irish Examiner, editorial manager Diane McDermott added, “We have always had a good working relationship with UL, and a number of students have joined our organisation following on from successful work placements. We look forward to building on that foundation in the future”.

According to head of UL’s School of Culture and Communication, Tadhg Ó hIfearnáin, “This is exactly the kind of partnership we have sought to establish in journalism at UL. A marriage of learning and practical industry needs. Thanks to the Irish Examiner for working with us on this and offering this generous prize”.