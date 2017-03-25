Gardaí investigating fatal road accident at Abbeyfeale

Gardai are investigating a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N21 at Wards Cross on the Limerick side of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick at approximately 7.40pm yesterday evening.

A 19 year old male was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision with a truck. The 18 year old female passenger was seriously injured. The male was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Limerick. The female passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick with injuries described as critical. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

