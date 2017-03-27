April is Poetry Month in Limerick this year

Poetry in Limerick is set to get a high profile this April as The Limerick Writers’ Centre and Quay Books in Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre celebrate ‘April is Poetry Month’ in Limerick’, with a programme of co-operative poetry events.

The Limerick City Poetry Trail will continue this year with thirty poems displayed in thirty locations around the city, poets are invited to submit their work for inclusion.

A host of other activities are planned throughout the month including the ‘On the Nail’ Literary Gathering in Chez le Fab, Arthur’s Quay Park, Limerick on April 4, with guest poets Martin Vernon and Robyn Rowland.

On April 6 at the Granary Library, Michael Street, the Limerick Writers’ Centre begin a series on great poets and great poetry with a talk by Kathryn Guille on Shakespeare and the Sonnets.

On April 8 poet Robyn Rowland hosts a long anticipated poetry workshop entitled ‘Landscape of the Self’, it runs from 10.30am to 2.30pm at the Limerick Writers’ Centre.

On April 13 in the Granary Library, Michael Street, the Limerick Writers’ Centre bring us ‘On Raglan Road – Great Irish Love Songs [and Poems] and the Women Who Inspired Them’. Poems explored will include work by Patrick Kavanagh, W B Yeats, Oscar Wilde and others. Gerard, who is also a working musician, will perform a selection of the songs and read the poems as he weaves the stories of how these great works came to be composed.

On April 18 local poet Edward O’Dwyer launches his second collection from Salmon Poetry in the Strand Hotel, City View Suite at 7.30pm. The collection will be launched by poet John W. Sexton.

And US poet Sandy Yannone will give a special reading on April 20 at 7.30pm in Narrative4 on O’Connell Street.

This all culminates with a special celebration of UNESCO World Book Day on Sun April 23 in Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre where Pat McMahon of Quay books will be distributing roses with every book bought on the day. A special reading will take place from 12.00 to 1.30pm in the Centre with local poets reading and reciting their favourite poems.

There is also a special lunchtime poetry reading organised by the Limerick Writers’ Centre in The Hunt Museum on April 27 National Poetry Day the theme this year is ‘Poetry Connects’.

Plus continuing throughout the month the Limerick Poetry Society Night takes place every Wednesday in April. The Stanza Collective have their monthly reading on April 28 7.00pm in Hook and Ladder Café, Sarsfield St. with guest poet Trevor Conway.

A list of activities that people can engage in to celebrate ‘April is Poetry Month’ will be posted up on the Facebook pages of Quay Books and The Limerick Writers’ Centre each day for the month of April.

For further information contact Dominic Taylor 087 2996409 or Pat McMahon at 087 0523242

